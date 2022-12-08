In the case of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN), what’s next?

The closing price of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) was $26.87 for the day, up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $26.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667616 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $36.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.05.

Shares Statistics:

SNN traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 793.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 438.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, SNN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.