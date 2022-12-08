In What Direction Will A10 Networks Inc.’s (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) was $19.14 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $18.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665320 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 21, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 16, 2019, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2019, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when CHUNG PETER Y sold 1,500,000 shares for $17.20 per share. The transaction valued at 25,800,000 led to the insider holds 3,888,206 shares of the business.

Singer Eric sold 60,541 shares of ATEN for $1,090,162 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.01 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Becker Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 90,000 and left with 55,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $19.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.89.

Shares Statistics:

ATEN traded an average of 657.71K shares per day over the past three months and 468.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.1M to a low estimate of $69.96M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.36M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.79M, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.04M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.57M and the low estimate is $296.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.