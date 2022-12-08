In What Direction Will Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Goes From Here?

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) closed the day trading at $4.95 down -21.05% from the previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749224 shares were traded. PRLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $11.

On July 29, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 29, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chardonnet Laurent bought 10,000 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,300 led to the insider holds 24,500 shares of the business.

Morosini Deborah sold 28,751 shares of PRLD for $373,763 on Dec 15. The EVP, Chief of Clinical Affairs now owns 444 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Combs Andrew, who serves as the EVP, Head of Chemistry of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $11.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,400 and bolstered with 268,380 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLD has reached a high of $15.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4757.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRLD traded about 60.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRLD traded about 37.21k shares per day. A total of 47.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.32M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 30.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$2.96.