In What Direction Will The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) was $155.68 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $153.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570294 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SJM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 610.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $138.

On August 17, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $145 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Penrose Jill R sold 4,543 shares for $140.83 per share. The transaction valued at 639,791 led to the insider holds 9,106 shares of the business.

SMUCKER MARK T sold 10,000 shares of SJM for $1,430,200 on Aug 26. The Chair of Board, Pres & CEO now owns 86,649 shares after completing the transaction at $143.02 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, SMUCKER RICHARD K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $142.28 each. As a result, the insider received 2,845,600 and left with 631,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $155.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.15.

Shares Statistics:

SJM traded an average of 792.57K shares per day over the past three months and 660.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.92M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.58, SJM has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 74.70% for SJM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.64 and $8.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.5. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.03 and $8.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.73B and the low estimate is $8.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.