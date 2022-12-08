Invest in Moderna Inc. (MRNA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at $179.00 in the last session, up 3.15% from day before closing price of $173.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3534410 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $101 from $174 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $165.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $180.98 per share. The transaction valued at 7,239,069 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares of MRNA for $1,734,100 on Dec 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,604,880 shares after completing the transaction at $173.41 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $173.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,735,200 and left with 2,307,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $321.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRNA traded on average about 4.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.93M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.16M with a Short Ratio of 15.98M, compared to 16.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.39 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $7.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.12, with high estimates of $11.63 and low estimates of $3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.59 and $19.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.6. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 17 analysts recommending between $21.2 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.21B, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.88B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.57B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -54.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.