Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at $2.82 up 1.44% from its previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671567 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 26, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.50.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 10, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Karlin Dan sold 644 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,932 led to the insider holds 265,293 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 541 shares of MNMD for $1,520 on Oct 25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 265,937 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,207 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,392 and left with 251,093 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $30.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9561, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0112.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNMD has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 520.64k over the past ten days. A total of 37.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 963.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.06 and -$3.