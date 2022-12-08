Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) closed at $59.46 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $59.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806261 shares were traded. AIMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 237.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIMC has reached a high of $60.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIMC traded on average about 942.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 681.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for AIMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 864.28k with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 757.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AIMC is 0.36, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.