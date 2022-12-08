Is CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $6.84 in the prior trading day, CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) closed at $6.69, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565100 shares were traded. LAW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on September 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $32 previously.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,612 led to the insider holds 388,076 shares of the business.

Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares of LAW for $17,450 on Nov 01. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 389,716 shares after completing the transaction at $10.64 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Lafair Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,645 shares for $10.03 each. As a result, the insider received 16,499 and left with 391,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $40.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 361.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 244.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.78M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $32.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.7M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, CS Disco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.79M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.01M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.82M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.34M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.13M and the low estimate is $154.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.