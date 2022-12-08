Is Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266297 shares were traded. HWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HWM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 10, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Giacobbe Ken sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,298,435 led to the insider holds 382,379 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 415.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 7.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HWM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for HWM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1334:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.54B and the low estimate is $6.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.