Is Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $9.39 in the prior trading day, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed at $9.26, down -1.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5048084 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOOD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $9.50.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 12,500 shares for $9.77 per share. The transaction valued at 122,111 led to the insider holds 333,029 shares of the business.

Tenev Vladimir sold 29,368 shares of HOOD for $341,500 on Nov 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,411,270 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Bhatt Baiju, who serves as the Chief Creative Officer of the company, sold 29,366 shares for $11.63 each. As a result, the insider received 341,497 and left with 399,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $23.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 882.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 699.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.96M with a Short Ratio of 41.73M, compared to 37.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.