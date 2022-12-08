Is this a Prime Time To acquire Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) stock

After finishing at $14.88 in the prior trading day, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $13.04, down -12.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1656819 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Hancock Richard B sold 10,000 shares for $16.11 per share. The transaction valued at 161,122 led to the insider holds 36,881 shares of the business.

Green Nicholas Stewart sold 7,493 shares of CDMO for $134,121 on Oct 10. The President & CEO now owns 76,615 shares after completing the transaction at $17.90 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Hart Daniel R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,262 shares for $17.90 each. As a result, the insider received 22,590 and left with 47,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $31.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 651.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 660.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.79M and the low estimate is $171.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.