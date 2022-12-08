Is this a Prime Time To acquire Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) stock

The price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) closed at $0.56 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072571 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 27, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7427.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTNB traded on average about 312.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33k, up 15,415.20% from the average estimate.