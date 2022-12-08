It’s a good day to be an Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shareholder

In the latest session, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed at $45.63 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $45.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5077145 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 191.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On July 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on July 06, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Connors Nelda J sold 18,196 shares for $44.47 per share. The transaction valued at 809,243 led to the insider holds 27,246 shares of the business.

Thepaut Eric Francis Yves sold 14,952 shares of BSX for $638,773 on Nov 18. The EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr now owns 57,534 shares after completing the transaction at $42.72 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Carruthers Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 1,678 shares for $42.60 each. As a result, the insider received 71,483 and left with 94,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $47.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSX has traded an average of 7.02M shares per day and 5.17M over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.22M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 16.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.13B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.89B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $13.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.