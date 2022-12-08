It’s a good day to be an Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) shareholder

In the latest session, Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ERNA) closed at $4.67 up 4.71% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671706 shares were traded. ERNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9601.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eterna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when HALPERN JOHN D bought 335,920 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,101,818 led to the insider holds 450,961 shares of the business.

Cherington Charles bought 261,756 shares of ERNA for $858,560 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 556,465 shares after completing the transaction at $3.28 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Singer Nicholas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 283,286 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 929,178 and bolstered with 266,214 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERNA has reached a high of $127.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.2614.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERNA has traded an average of 87.77K shares per day and 294.12k over the past ten days. A total of 2.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERNA as of Sep 29, 2022 were 50k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 56.48k on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.2 and a low estimate of -$2.2, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.4, with high estimates of -$2.4 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7. EPS for the following year is -$9.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$9.6 and -$9.6.