It’s an appealing income play to consider Curis Inc. (CRIS)

The price of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) closed at $0.73 in the last session, down -3.67% from day before closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0277 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887445 shares were traded. CRIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7866 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7130.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 9,499 led to the insider holds 64,877 shares of the business.

Dentzer James E sold 2,406 shares of CRIS for $7,651 on Jan 27. The President & CEO now owns 67,971 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $5.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2157.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRIS traded on average about 704.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.67M. Insiders hold about 5.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.79M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.32M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.