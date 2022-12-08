It’s an appealing income play to consider Expensify Inc. (EXFY)

After finishing at $8.50 in the prior trading day, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $8.57, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587090 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 369,900 led to the insider holds 3,531,331 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $415,800 on Oct 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,561,331 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Schaffer Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,699 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 93,980 and left with 60,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $44.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 468.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $45.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.2M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.45M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.1M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.84M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $213.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.