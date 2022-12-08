It’s an appealing income play to consider Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

The price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed at $15.81 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $15.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708689 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $35.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FMS traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 729.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 493.8k with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 398.39k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FMS is 0.71, which was 1.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.71B, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.38B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.6B and the low estimate is $19.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.