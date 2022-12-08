It’s an appealing income play to consider Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

After finishing at $2.22 in the prior trading day, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) closed at $2.38, up 7.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099453 shares were traded. IKNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IKNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle sold 964 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 11,568 led to the insider holds 44,475 shares of the business.

Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle sold 36 shares of IKNA for $432 on Jan 10. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 44,475 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,959 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 83,426 and left with 1,241,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKNA has reached a high of $16.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5157.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 85.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 73.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IKNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.98M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.6M and the low estimate is $10.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.