It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) stock

The closing price of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) was $55.61 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $54.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539548 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IART’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Evoli Lisa sold 1,165 shares for $55.81 per share. The transaction valued at 65,020 led to the insider holds 17,997 shares of the business.

Murphy Raymond G. sold 8,000 shares of IART for $446,266 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 40,825 shares after completing the transaction at $55.78 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Mosebrook Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer of the company, sold 437 shares for $56.77 each. As a result, the insider received 24,811 and left with 8,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $69.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.39.

Shares Statistics:

IART traded an average of 583.68K shares per day over the past three months and 423.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.68M to a low estimate of $393.4M. As of the current estimate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $405.52M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.69M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.94M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.