It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With trivago N.V. (TRVG) stock

The closing price of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) was $1.51 for the day, up 15.27% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3022547 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRVG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1819, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6375.

Shares Statistics:

TRVG traded an average of 413.60K shares per day over the past three months and 386.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 360.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.32M. Shares short for TRVG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 714.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 438.3k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.68M to a low estimate of $175.28M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $157.66M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.03M, an increase of 20.70% over than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.43M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $393.18M, up 40.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742.32M and the low estimate is $586.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.