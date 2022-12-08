It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed the day trading at $317.58 up 1.85% from the previous closing price of $311.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864067 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $317.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $365.

On June 01, 2022, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $325.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $265.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $265 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when ALTSHULER DAVID sold 34 shares for $308.61 per share. The transaction valued at 10,493 led to the insider holds 36,077 shares of the business.

ALTSHULER DAVID sold 1,303 shares of VRTX for $394,859 on Nov 07. The EVP, Global Research and CSO now owns 36,077 shares after completing the transaction at $303.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Sanna Bastiano, who serves as the EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies of the company, sold 320 shares for $312.64 each. As a result, the insider received 100,045 and left with 38,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $323.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 305.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRTX traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRTX traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 256.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.78, with high estimates of $4.12 and low estimates of $3.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.18. EPS for the following year is $15.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $17.48 and $14.17.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.81B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.