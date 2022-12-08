Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) closed the day trading at $10.28 up 21.66% from the previous closing price of $8.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699103 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KTRA traded about 350.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KTRA traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 1.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.49M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 688.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 808.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.