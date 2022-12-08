New Gold Inc. (NGD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) was $1.09 for the day, up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3040943 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NGD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $1 to $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $2.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1722.

Shares Statistics:

NGD traded an average of 3.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 682.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 13.12M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.25M to a low estimate of $138.8M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.8M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.13M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $583.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $604.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.5M, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $855M and the low estimate is $641M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.