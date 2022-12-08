NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) closed the day trading at $1.54 up 28.33% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392805 shares were traded. NXGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when STEIN NACHUM bought 3,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 5,001 led to the insider holds 487,458 shares of the business.

STEIN NACHUM bought 2,000 shares of NXGL for $2,400 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 484,458 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, STEIN NACHUM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 120 and bolstered with 483,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGL has reached a high of $4.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3605, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXGL traded about 16.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXGL traded about 8.61k shares per day. A total of 5.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 14.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55M, up 40.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76M and the low estimate is $2.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.