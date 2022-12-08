Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was $540.21 for the day, up 1.58% from the previous closing price of $531.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578920 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $540.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $529.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $560.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $565.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $565 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Jones Thomas H sold 167 shares for $526.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,842 led to the insider holds 3,151 shares of the business.

Caylor Mark A sold 1,065 shares of NOC for $551,827 on Nov 04. The CVP & Pres, Mission Systems now owns 13,428 shares after completing the transaction at $518.15 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, CHESTON SHEILA C., who serves as the Corp. VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,907,810 and left with 25,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $556.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $360.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 514.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 476.05.

Shares Statistics:

NOC traded an average of 987.53K shares per day over the past three months and 571.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 1.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.80, NOC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 18.70% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.71 and a low estimate of $6.16, while EPS last year was $6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.91, with high estimates of $6.74 and low estimates of $4.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.7. EPS for the following year is $25.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $28.46 and $20.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $9.27B. As of the current estimate, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.64B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.19B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.01B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.99B and the low estimate is $37.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.