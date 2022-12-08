Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) closed the day trading at $11.12 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $11.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659275 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMZ, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,370 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 25,999 led to the insider holds 4,208 shares of the business.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F bought 1,500 shares of NMZ for $18,495 on May 26. The Trustee now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMZ has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMZ traded about 513.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMZ traded about 406.42k shares per day. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.89M. Shares short for NMZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 99.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 170.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Dividends & Splits

NMZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.