RGA (Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $146.06 in the prior trading day, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) closed at $145.21, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513197 shares were traded. RGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $170 from $145 previously.

On October 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $136.

On August 03, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $120.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 03, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when LARSON TODD C sold 2,729 shares for $131.15 per share. The transaction valued at 357,899 led to the insider holds 36,921 shares of the business.

Detrick Christine Rose sold 4,300 shares of RGA for $487,369 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,618 shares after completing the transaction at $113.34 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, GAUTAM ALKA, who serves as the EVP & CEO, RGA CANADA of the company, sold 858 shares for $110.05 each. As a result, the insider received 94,423 and left with 10,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Reinsurance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGA has reached a high of $148.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 445.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 409.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 672.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 556.82k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RGA’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.80, compared to 3.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $2.6, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.34 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.66 and $12.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.74. EPS for the following year is $15.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $16.6 and $14.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.83B. As of the current estimate, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.66B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.76B and the low estimate is $16.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.