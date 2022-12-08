The name AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, AbbVie Inc.’s stock clocked out at $165.40, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $163.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4636537 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABBV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $178 to $162.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 79,801 shares for $150.90 per share. The transaction valued at 12,041,780 led to the insider holds 152,103 shares of the business.

SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 100,000 shares of ABBV for $15,404,400 on May 17. The Vice Chairman now owns 152,103 shares after completing the transaction at $154.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Gosebruch Henry O, who serves as the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 83,960 shares for $155.00 each. As a result, the insider received 13,013,800 and left with 16,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $175.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABBV traded 5.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14M with a Short Ratio of 12.91M, compared to 12.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, ABBV has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.7 and a low estimate of $3.51, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.75, with high estimates of $3.86 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.99 and $13.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.86. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.41 and $10.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.12B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.54B and the low estimate is $52.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.