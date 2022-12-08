The name CVS Health Corporation (CVS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) closed at $102.28 up 1.08% from its previous closing price of $101.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4795971 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CVS Health Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares for $104.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,344,264 led to the insider holds 109,183 shares of the business.

Finke Daniel P sold 9,546 shares of CVS for $954,600 on Aug 03. The EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits now owns 32,150 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 120,899 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,848,102 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $111.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVS has traded an average of 5.93M shares per day and 4.38M over the past ten days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.25M, compared to 14.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVS is 2.20, from 2.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 89.60% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.64 and $8.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.55. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 23 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $8.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.79B to a low estimate of $76.07B. As of the current estimate, CVS Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $73.79B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.09B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.19B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $314.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.11B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.79B and the low estimate is $319.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.