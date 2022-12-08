The name McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $85.35, up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $84.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932828 shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 365.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $112.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 410,000 led to the insider holds 38,137 shares of the business.

Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 5,000 shares of MKC for $372,074 on Oct 24. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.41 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Foley Brendan M, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $75.47 each. As a result, the insider received 241,491 and left with 702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $107.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKC traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 268.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.38M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 7.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.27, MKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.66B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.