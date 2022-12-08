There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) can be one of them

The closing price of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) was $5.81 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036980 shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2019, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $11.

On January 25, 2017, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2017, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares for $5.64 per share. The transaction valued at 56,399 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Elisman Boris bought 10,000 shares of ACCO for $51,700 on Nov 09. The Chairman of the Board and CEO now owns 1,241,530 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Bernstein Roxanne M, who serves as the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,200 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.60.

Shares Statistics:

ACCO traded an average of 760.67K shares per day over the past three months and 675.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 2.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, ACCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.56%. The current Payout Ratio is 140.90% for ACCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1989 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.35M to a low estimate of $483M. As of the current estimate, ACCO Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $531.45M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.55M, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $514.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.