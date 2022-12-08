There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) can be one of them

The closing price of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) was $54.97 for the day, up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $54.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514589 shares were traded. SLVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLVM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 15,318 shares of the business.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares of SLVM for $167,270,478 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.25 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,132,000 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider received 143,587,000 and left with 4,614,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sylvamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLVM has reached a high of $56.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.67.

Shares Statistics:

SLVM traded an average of 532.08K shares per day over the past three months and 462.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.37M. Insiders hold about 10.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.29 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $11.23 and $8.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.