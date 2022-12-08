There is a good chance Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $136.01 in the prior trading day, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) closed at $136.70, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284105 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 151.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $123 from $120 previously.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Hsu Michael D. sold 41,698 shares for $140.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,943 led to the insider holds 89,593 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Tristram sold 2,069 shares of KMB for $283,801 on May 05. The President, APAC now owns 14,102 shares after completing the transaction at $137.17 per share. On May 03, another insider, Cunningham Doug, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, sold 4,242 shares for $137.00 each. As a result, the insider received 581,154 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 105.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 337.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 7.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.35, compared to 4.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 87.00% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.85 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.35B to a low estimate of $4.78B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.96B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.03B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.97B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.44B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $19.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.