There is a good chance Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) closed at $28.67 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $28.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814783 shares were traded. SGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGFY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 332.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $18.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Senneff Steve bought 2,500 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 29,372 led to the insider holds 217,587 shares of the business.

Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 8,320 shares of SGFY for $97,891 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 92,693 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On May 06, another insider, Senneff Steve, who serves as the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $12.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,535 and bolstered with 215,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGFY has reached a high of $29.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGFY traded on average about 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.72M. Shares short for SGFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.79M with a Short Ratio of 19.34M, compared to 7.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 23.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $238.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.91M to a low estimate of $220.54M. As of the current estimate, Signify Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.42M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.34M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.17M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.4M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.