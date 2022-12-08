There Is Still Room For Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was $75.93 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $76.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11768471 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Alegre Daniel sold 10,000 shares for $78.16 per share. The transaction valued at 781,617 led to the insider holds 176,690 shares of the business.

ZERZA ARMIN sold 10,174 shares of ATVI for $816,170 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 186,117 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, ZERZA ARMIN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,295 shares for $77.54 each. As a result, the insider received 255,495 and left with 196,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $86.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.31.

Shares Statistics:

ATVI traded an average of 6.58M shares per day over the past three months and 8.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 782.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.49M with a Short Ratio of 23.73M, compared to 21.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, ATVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.14B, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.61B and the low estimate is $8.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.