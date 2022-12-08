There Is Still Room For Century Aluminum Company (CENX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) closed the day trading at $8.07 down -3.58% from the previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150126 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CENX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DeZee John, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,287 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 422,548 and left with 45,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $30.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CENX traded about 2.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CENX traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 91.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.17M, compared to 5.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.