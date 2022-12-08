There Is Still Room For HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed the day trading at $26.72 up 4.91% from the previous closing price of $25.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2551937 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $59.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Welihinda Navam sold 12,500 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 389,348 led to the insider holds 1,332 shares of the business.

Welihinda Navam sold 12,500 shares of HCP for $397,869 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.83 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, St. Ledger Susan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,728 shares for $26.96 each. As a result, the insider received 154,435 and left with 17,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $102.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCP traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCP traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 185.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 7.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.1M and the low estimate is $554.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.