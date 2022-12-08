There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY).

In the latest session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) closed at $1.45 up 15.08% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010027 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2091.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 26, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 07, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On November 29, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu bought 1,070,000 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 3,948,300 led to the insider holds 2,661,154 shares of the business.

Subramanian Sanjay bought 27,100 shares of INZY for $99,999 on Apr 19. The SVP, CFO now owns 27,100 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Hopfner Robert Lorne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,070,000 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,948,300 and bolstered with 2,661,154 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $8.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6189.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INZY has traded an average of 77.90K shares per day and 111.5k over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 174.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 182.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$2.42.