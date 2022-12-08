There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ON24 Inc. (ONTF).

In the latest session, ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) closed at $7.71 up 3.21% from its previous closing price of $7.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680774 shares were traded. ONTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ON24 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Vattuone Steven sold 2,200 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 19,816 led to the insider holds 260,321 shares of the business.

Vattuone Steven sold 2,655 shares of ONTF for $25,820 on Aug 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 262,521 shares after completing the transaction at $9.73 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blackie James, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,816 shares for $9.73 each. As a result, the insider received 27,386 and left with 212,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONTF has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONTF has traded an average of 429.11K shares per day and 738.76k over the past ten days. A total of 47.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.8M to a low estimate of $47M. As of the current estimate, ON24 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.03M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.35M, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.61M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.4M and the low estimate is $180.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.