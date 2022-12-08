There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TAL Education Group (TAL).

As of close of business last night, TAL Education Group’s stock clocked out at $5.75, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6206301 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4.94 previously.

On October 31, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.30 to $4.70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.60 to $3.90.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAL traded 5.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 634.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 500.31M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 22.66M, compared to 22.95M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $938.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -78.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $984M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.