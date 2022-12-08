There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

The closing price of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) was $79.00 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $79.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2101814 shares were traded. OTIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when GHAI RAHUL sold 5,000 shares for $77.87 per share. The transaction valued at 389,354 led to the insider holds 2,063 shares of the business.

GHAI RAHUL sold 2,618 shares of OTIS for $205,631 on Aug 01. The EVP, CFO now owns 7,063 shares after completing the transaction at $78.55 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, LaFreniere Nora E., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 13,576 shares for $76.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,126 and left with 12,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $88.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.49.

Shares Statistics:

OTIS traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 418.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.36M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 7.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, OTIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5B to a low estimate of $3.24B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.23B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.3B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.09B and the low estimate is $13.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.