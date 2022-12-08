There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) closed the day trading at $0.70 down -10.71% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0840 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551524 shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TALK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Reilly John Charles bought 10,000 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,500 led to the insider holds 539,924 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil sold 32,641 shares of TALK for $36,081 on Sep 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 135,953 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 55,800 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 61,960 and left with 168,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3309.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TALK traded about 878.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TALK traded about 2.41M shares per day. A total of 158.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.07M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.67M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.3M and the low estimate is $131.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.