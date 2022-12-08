This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

As of close of business last night, CarParts.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.70, up 8.37% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613088 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Lockwood Ryan bought 9,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 47,520 led to the insider holds 29,283 shares of the business.

PHELPS BARRY bought 5,000 shares of PRTS for $25,650 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 231,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.13 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Gomez Alfredo, who serves as the VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 2,167 shares for $6.84 each. As a result, the insider received 14,822 and left with 534,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $13.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTS traded 959.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 792.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 5.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $168.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.47M to a low estimate of $164.87M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.76M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.31M, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.92M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.44M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $775.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $797M and the low estimate is $749.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.