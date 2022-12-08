This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

In the latest session, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at $68.03 up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $67.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7222660 shares were traded. MDLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mondelez International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On September 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $71.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Brusadelli Maurizio sold 22,388 shares for $67.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,512,309 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares of MDLZ for $2,008,730 on May 11. The EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty now owns 32,024 shares after completing the transaction at $65.86 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Brusadelli Maurizio, who serves as the EVP and President AMEA of the company, sold 26,500 shares for $65.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,724,885 and left with 169,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $69.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDLZ has traded an average of 6.89M shares per day and 4.72M over the past ten days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 15.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDLZ is 1.54, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.74B to a low estimate of $7.19B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.18B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.95B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.62B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.72B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.35B and the low estimate is $29.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.