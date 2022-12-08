Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) closed the day trading at $9.36 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525181 shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRBU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Fischesser Ryan sold 10,000 shares for $10.80 per share. The transaction valued at 107,958 led to the insider holds 110,366 shares of the business.

Kanner Steven sold 43,248 shares of CRBU for $485,221 on Aug 25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 302,059 shares after completing the transaction at $11.22 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Fischesser Ryan, who serves as the VP of Finance and Controller of the company, bought 7,387 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,553 and bolstered with 109,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $19.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRBU traded about 656.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRBU traded about 458.6k shares per day. A total of 60.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 2.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$2.11, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.98M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23M, an increase of 65.30% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6M, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.