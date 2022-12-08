Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)

The closing price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) was $124.19 for the day, up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $121.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760969 shares were traded. ZBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZBH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $104.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $95.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on October 12, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when VAN ZUILEN WILFRED sold 531 shares for $105.22 per share. The transaction valued at 55,870 led to the insider holds 2,240 shares of the business.

Phipps Chad F sold 35,149 shares of ZBH for $4,287,248 on Mar 17. The Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary now owns 41,539 shares after completing the transaction at $121.97 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Yi Sang, who serves as the President, Asia Pacific of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $124.14 each. As a result, the insider received 347,599 and left with 5,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $135.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.77.

Shares Statistics:

ZBH traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.70M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, ZBH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.92 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.79. EPS for the following year is $7.1, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.33 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $6.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.