Update from Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) was $315.58 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $312.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130711 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $315.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $311.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $321.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $320.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 268.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 249.69.

Shares Statistics:

APD traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.36, APD has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 62.60% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.66, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $10.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $12.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.