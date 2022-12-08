Update from Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): A steady trajectory

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed the day trading at $9.90 up 3.02% from the previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3127844 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDIT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded its rating to Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $12.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Eaton Bruce sold 102 shares for $10.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,043 led to the insider holds 64,636 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 193 shares of EDIT for $1,974 on Dec 05. The EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 82,282 shares after completing the transaction at $10.23 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, sold 289 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,185 and left with 64,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $32.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDIT traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDIT traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 68.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 18.90M, compared to 17.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.98% and a Short% of Float of 30.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.3. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 17 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$5.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -13.40% from the average estimate.