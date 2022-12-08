Update from Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX): A steady trajectory

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) closed the day trading at $95.80 up 165.67% from the previous closing price of $36.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+59.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9631768 shares were traded. RXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On June 10, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 558.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXDX has reached a high of $63.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXDX traded about 597.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXDX traded about 771.79k shares per day. A total of 41.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.92M. Insiders hold about 21.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RXDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 3.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.76% and a Short% of Float of 12.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.29 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$3.67, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$4.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13M, up 91.80% from the average estimate.