Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.30 in the prior trading day, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) closed at $6.10, up 41.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4051269 shares were traded. VOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On December 17, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOR has reached a high of $14.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 101.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 120.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.33M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 10.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.83 and -$2.61.